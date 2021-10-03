 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hubbard - $279,950

Perfect setting for entertaiment and completly fun for everyone, Nature enthusiastc and panorama views. Lots of natural light on this 2+ bed home. Spacious kitchen open to dinning room with beautiful view to nature. Endless hot woter very economical. Fruit trees (apples, pears, walnuts, wildberries). Potential for pasture. Attention buying angents, sellers are offering $1,000 bonus with an acceptable offer!!!

