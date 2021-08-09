 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $115,000

Lots of major upgrades have been made in the past few years: New windows 2018, New furnace & AC 2018, Carport 2017, Water Heater 2018, & new vinyl flooring in Kitchen & Bath 2017. Plus a fully fenced backyard with dog run and small shed, firepit and 16 x 10 workshop with electric.

