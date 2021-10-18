 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $197,000

2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $197,000

Whether it is the gas fireplace you want to cozy up to listening to over 3 1\2 acres of your own nature, this home is a must see. Only 3 minutes of gravel and you can arrive at your potential future home, surrounded by privacy. Being only 8 minutes from Sioux City, IA. Come see how it has been completely remodeled on the main floor with an unfinished basement. This home is on a flood plain but has recently been identified with a lower flood risk. Owner is a licensed Realtor in IA, NE, SD, MN..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News