2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $197,000

Whether it is the gas fireplace you want to cozy up to listening to over 3 1\2 acres of your own nature, this home is a must see. Only 3 minutes of gravel and you can arrive at your potential future home, surrounded by privacy. Being only 8 minutes from Sioux City, IA. Come see how it has been completely remodeled on the main floor with an unfinished basement. This home is on a flood plain but has recently been identified with a lower flood risk. Owner is a licensed Realtor in IA, NE, SD, MN..