Rock solid, 2+ bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage townhouse located on a corner lot with established trees. Within walking distance from downtown and several churches this home is you chance to own for less than it typically costs to rent!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $100,000
