2 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $210,000

Easy living on Easy St!! Built in 2006 this townhouse was designed to fit several needs of most owners. Situated on a nice sized level lot you have 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a living room all on the main level you really could be satisficed, BUT with the potential of a 3rd bedroom (egress already in), a full bath and a family room downstairs all of your housing needs will be met. The location to downtown, the golf course and an attached garage helps too!!!