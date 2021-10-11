 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lawton - $107,500

Affordable Lawton living!! This nicely updated little ranch home is just waiting to be someone's home. Originally a 2 bedroom home this 1+ bed, 2 bath home has a great privacy fenced-in backyard with a firepit area started, an oversized 15'x24' patio and a 22'x26' detached 2 stall garage. The finished basement gives you just a little more room and the updated vinyl windows and vinyl siding give you the piece of mind you want in this perfect starter, investment or empty nester home. Selling as-is. Hurry and come look as this wont last long!!!!

