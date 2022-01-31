2 Bedroom Home in Merrill - $275,000

Opening debut!! Are you looking for space, peace and quiet? Then this home may be for you!! This is an acreage right out of Sioux City within 10 minutes, and just a little over a mile from the blacktop. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor with another room in the basement that has been used as a bedroom but does not have an egress window and has another 3/4 bathroom downstairs with a huge family room downstairs with a kitchen area complete with a 2nd stove and refrigerator. There is a brand new counter top and kitchen sink being installed later this week. Open concept home with nice views from every area of the home. Many recent updates to include newer well and pump from previous owners, 2015 new thermal pane windows, 2016 new roof that had a complete tear off, 2017 new gutter shields, 2019 new septic system installed, and 2022 all new flooring on the main floor. Home also has main floor laundry and an added room that was a screened in porch and has now been sided and turned into an additional room that has a hot tub that is also included. Several fruit trees to include, 3 apple trees, 2 peach trees and 2 pear trees. Nice area for the gardener to plant a garden. Acreage also includes 3 sheds to house all the extra tools!! Nice deck out front to enjoy the crisp fresh Spring air that is coming soon!!!