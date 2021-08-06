2 Bedroom Home in Merrill - $650,000

Custom built home with amazing views on a 2.17 acre lot on a cul de sac road just west of Merrill. First thing you notice when you walk in is the large windows and the expansive views to the east. The entry foyer has tile floor and coat closet. Kitchen, living room and dining room are all open and have 10` ceilings. Walnut trim & doors. Living room has a linear electric fireplace, carpet, a large 6 blade ceiling fan & those views!!! Dining room has tile floor, door to 15 x 20 concrete deck, a lovely light fixture and more views!! Chef`s delight kitchen with it`s custom walnut cabinets, by Whiskey Creek, to the ceiling, dark granite counters on the perimeter and light granite counter on the L shaped island (which easily seats many people), a floating buffet, appliance garage, 5 burner gas stove, range hood, 2 ovens, a pot filler, dishwasher, trash compactor and heated tile floors. A 13 x 7 walk in pantry is nearby with lots more storage. Half bath for guests with a gray stained ship lap wall, tile floor and floating vanity. Convenient main floor laundry with folding counter, sink and W/D stay. Master bedroom has carpet, door to concrete deck and 9x11 WIC. Master bath has heated floor as well as the shower walls, rain showerhead + 2 more shower heads, 2 floating vanities with 2 hidden built in mirrors. Walkout lower level is liteform and has family room areas, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom (needs toilet,faucets) and a bonus room which all need finish work like flooring and some ceilings & trim. Safe room is 5 x 31. Gravel driveway to lower level garage/workshop with garage door which is under the upper level oversized 3 car garage. Bridge girders used to support the upper garage area. Geothermal heat and cooling. 100 gal Marathon water heater. Andersen windows. Rough in for an elevator from lower level to main floor. Steps from lower garage to upper garage. Shared well with neighbors. Rural water will be available soon. Radiant heat for lower level..