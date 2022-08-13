2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $255,000

Great opportunity to move into a new construction home in the wonderful community of Moville!! This townhome is a ranch, open concept floorplan. Enter the foyer to the spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining space. Kitchen will have beautiful cabinetry and an island for convenient serving space and seating. Dining room has sliders to enjoy the patio; vinyl divider installed for patio privacy. The master suite is tucked to the back of the home with carpet and ceiling fan, bath has 2 sinks/vanities with tall linen center cabinet, an oversized shower unit with built in seat, plus a generous 6x10 walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently on main with cabinet for storage, pocket door. Second bedroom with carpet and ceiling fan. Hallway bath with tub/shower and built in linen shelves. Much of the main floor is covered with luxury vinyl planks which is easy to clean and maintain. Full basement with 2 egress windows ready for your future finishes!! Attached double garage with opener. Pella windows. Sod and sprinklers. Meredith Ln will ultimately have 13 townhomes. Estimated completion Spring 2023 but could vary due to supply..