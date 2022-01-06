2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $94,000

Nicely kept bungalow home in a quiet neighborhood. The enclosed front porch welcomes people to the living room which flows into a family room that opens to the spacious, dine-in kitchen. There are also 2 bedrooms on the main. You'll like the paved alley that allows you to drive right into your generous garage. Then entering through the back door of the home you are greeted by stairs to the basement and a mud room with extra main floor storage - then on into the kitchen. The basement is unfinished, clean, dry and has 7 foot ceilings. The house has lots of "new" to save you money - new heating and air conditioning systems in 2021, new siding in 2021, and the shingles were replaced about 5 years ago. Come see if this should be your next home!!!!