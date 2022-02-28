2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $285,000

New construction under $300,000 can be done. This new home will have 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. White kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, island and the builder is including new appliances. Solid doors, white trim. LVP flooring. Sliders to deck. Entering the home is the covered front porch. Open plan of LR, DR and kitchen. Master bedroom has walk in closet and 3/4 bath with tile shower. Second bedroom has double closet. There is a full bath with tub/shower combo and main floor laundry. Lower level is unfinished, has one egress window. Possession about 30 days. Will need to escrow: landscaping, sprinkler, hydroseed and exterior painting. One exclusion.