2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $329,900

  • Updated
New construction "1372 Duplex" open concept floor plan with estimated completion early June by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath featuring: master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Concrete patio off living room plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace plus programmable thermostat. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..

