 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $345,000

2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $345,000

New construction "1372 Duplex" open concept floor plan with estimated completion early June by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath featuring: master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Concrete patio off living room plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace plus programmable thermostat. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News