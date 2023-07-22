Near new and amazing!! This side by side offers the wonderful open floor plan that is so sought after. Quality Wegher construction. The home is very tastefully decorated with dark cabinets, Quartz countertops, white trim & tons of windows for great natural light. There are LVT floor for wonderful flow & low maintenance. The great room consists of the living room, dining room, office area and kitchen with island & breakfast bar. There are 2 bedrooms on the main and potential for more down with future finish. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a large zero entry shower and large walk~in closet. Off the dining area there is a low maintenance composite deck for entertaining and grilling. Unfinished basement is wide open, has daylight windows, is plumbed for a bath & wet bar & has a passive radon mitigation system. Off the heated double garage is a main floor laundry room with drop stations. This home has reverse osmosis drinking water system, water softener & sprinkler system. All this sits on a quiet cul~de~sac. Home is currently set up as duplex before closing the units will be divided, legal description will change & taxes will be divided. Taxes are approximate until the property is split...