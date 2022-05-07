New construction "1556 Duplex" open concept floor plan with estimated completion mid-May by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath featuring: master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters, 74" electric fireplace. Concrete patio off living room plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes.
2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $352,900
