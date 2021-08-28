BrownWegher custom build. New plan series "The Avant" estimated completion date 11\1\21. Cutting edge of design, function and style, 1653 sq ft ranch, w\ spacious master suite featuring custom walk-in tile shower, double vanity and roomy walk-in custom designed closet. Private second bedroom with adjoining bath perfect for guests or in-home office. Upgraded amenities, with quartz kitchen tops, $3,000 appliance allowance, 7` kitchen island and 5x5 walk-in pantry, LVT floors, electric fireplace and main floor laundry w\ drop zone, loads of storage. Lower level roughed in for 3rd bath, and 2 more bedrooms. Daylight windows makes it nice for future family room area. All measurements should be verified by the buyer or buyer`s agent. Price and terms subject to change without notice..
2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $388,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man stands accused of second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed his roommate Sunday morning.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has reported a homicide in Sioux City on Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to requi…
SIOUX CITY -- Three people were arrested Aug. 20 in connection to a rash of car and home burglaries that occurred in the Morningside area in t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
SIOUX CITY -- A body was discovered floating in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday evening.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
SIOUX CITY -- The first year of Sioux City’s new virtual academy starts on Monday with more than 500 students enrolled.