2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $388,750

BrownWegher custom build. New plan series "The Avant" estimated completion date 11\1\21. Cutting edge of design, function and style, 1653 sq ft ranch, w\ spacious master suite featuring custom walk-in tile shower, double vanity and roomy walk-in custom designed closet. Private second bedroom with adjoining bath perfect for guests or in-home office. Upgraded amenities, with quartz kitchen tops, $3,000 appliance allowance, 7` kitchen island and 5x5 walk-in pantry, LVT floors, electric fireplace and main floor laundry w\ drop zone, loads of storage. Lower level roughed in for 3rd bath, and 2 more bedrooms. Daylight windows makes it nice for future family room area. All measurements should be verified by the buyer or buyer`s agent. Price and terms subject to change without notice..