This Wegher built townhome is just what you're looking for located in North Sioux City you'll be able to take advantage of South Dakota's major tax benefits: No corporate income tax, no personal income tax, no personal property tax, no business inventory tax and no inheritance tax for this state!! Built in 2016, this home is completely open concept in the great room and would be great for entertaining. Luxury vinyl floors throughout the great room and everything is a neutral colors to fit anyones taste. The Master bathroom has two walk in closets and a gorgeous walk in tile shower with 2 separated vanities which make this bathroom so functional and spacious. The maple cabinets in the kitchen are gorgeous rich tone and pair nicely with the tile backsplash, granite counters, and under~cabinet lighting. The basement was finished with LVT through the living space and in the den/possible 3rd bedroom. The third Bath in basement features tile floor nice white vanity, shower surround and sliding glass door. Backyard is all fenced in and very custom with a stamped concrete patio, pergola, and privacy shades. Come check it out!!!!