Tucked away on a cul de sac in North Sioux City with easy access to I29 is this new construction ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Roughed in basement for a family room, 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Nice daylight windows in basement. Luxury vinyl floors in main floor living areas and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Living room features a 74 inch electric fireplace. Access to the covered, maintenance free deck from dining room. Kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz counters, an island, a 5 x 6 walk in pantry and appliances are included. A convenient laundry room is accessed from garage entry or master closet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, double vanity, and a large tile walk in shower. Second bedroom at front of home and has a walk in closet. Full bathroom completes the main floor. Gerkin vinyl windows..
2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $425,000
