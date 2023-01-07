Tucked away on a cul de sac in North Sioux City with easy access to I29 is this new construction ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Roughed in basement for a family room, 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Nice daylight windows in basement. Luxury vinyl floors in main floor living areas and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Living room features a 74 inch electric fireplace. Access to the covered, maintenance free deck from dining room. Kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz counters, an island, a 5 x 6 walk in pantry and appliances are included. A convenient laundry room is accessed from garage entry or master closet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, double vanity, and a large tile walk in shower. Second bedroom at front of home and has a walk in closet. Full bathroom completes the main floor. Gerkin vinyl windows..
2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A worker with the Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office was taken to the hospital and later released after their vehicle was struck from behind on I-29.
A pair of twins are Sioux City's first born for 2023. The first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m.
If you're feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV. It's also prime time to get a cold. Here's what to know.
See the latest court report for Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY -- The old adage "One man's trash is another man's treasure" certainly applies to Chris Wilson's zippered bag business.
Coffee & Purrs owner Megan Thompson described opening a cat café as "really a new experience." The coffee shop opened on Dec. 3 in downtown Sioux City, ahead of the cat café.
"He told me if I tried to commit him, he would commit suicide by police," Carol Meredith said, repeating the phrase she'd never heard before that conversation. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I'll do something so the police will shoot me.'" Day 1.
After about a week of searching, the Chaos Divers located Michael Bishop, who had been reported missing Dec. 19, 2022.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Under a plan recently approved by 80 percent of member schools, the Iowa High School Athletic Association would start assigning teams to districts based not just on enrollment, but also poverty levels.