2 Bedroom Home in No. Sioux City - $463,750

New Construction - not started. Completion 4\2023 or within 6 months of accepted offer. Enjoy this beautiful 1642 sq ft ranch, with 2 bedrooms both with walk-in closets, 2 baths and 3 stall garage. Great livability, tons of custom style upgrades and convenient main floor laundry connecting to primary suite walk-in custom closet. Enter this lovely ranch home to open floor plan with kitchen w\ island, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, includes kitchen appliances, dining and great room connectivity. Great room with 74" electric fireplace, slider to trex deck, consistent LVT flooring throughout space for versatile and flexible living space. Primary suite includes tray ceiling, plush carpets, custom walk-in closet, and 3\4 bath w\ walk-in tile shower, double vanity and private water closet. Guest bedroom has walk-in closet, plush carpet and easy access to guest bathroom. Upgrades in this spec home: 74" fireplace, quartz tops in kitchen and baths, 85 gl water heater..

