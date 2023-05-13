Built like a Yeti cooler this home is super insulated and built to be efficient. Newly finished light form construction and all electric. Home is 2 bedroom w\ brand new detached 2 car garage (wiring to be completed prior to close.) One could shop a long time to find a home that will be a maintenance and utility friendly as this one!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Ponca - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp…
Per authorities: Highway Patrol attempted to stop a driver traveling more than 100 mph and driving erratically on Highway 50 in Clay County. T…
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
The driver of the Honda was unconscious at the scene and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. T…
"What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked during the council comments portion of the C…