2 Bedroom Home in Salix - $149,900

Built in 1900 but completely redone in 1995. Like a newer home altogether. Freshly painted an carpets cleaned, shows well. Eat in kitchen, with new stove, dishwasher, window open to dinning area. French doors lead into large master bedroom from living room. Pella windows and slider to deck. Vinyl siding, roof is only 2 years old, newer gutters. Large 2 car detached garage several feet from deck and house. Crawlspace, pea carvel, no basement, no moisture. Nice corner lot for more privacy..