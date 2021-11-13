2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $229,950

Beautiful, like-new condo in Maupin Pines 55+ development. Open concept floorplan for living room, dining table space, and kitchen. Slate GE kitchen appliances are included. Laundry room with cabinet and hanging rod conveniently located off the kitchen, washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom is generously sized and has double closets with organizing shelves and rods. Master bathroom has a walk in shower with glass door. This is also the storm shelter as it has concrete walls and ceiling. Second bedroom for guests or den. Hallway bath has tub/shower and linen closet. Attached double garage is oversized with 2 garage doors. HOA in place to take care of exterior maintenance, snow removal, mowing, sprinklers, Longlines cable TV/phone/internet package, and common space outside. This home has been meticulously taken care of!! The tax abatement application has just been submitted for the property. The bank's trust committee must review and approve offers so please allow at least 24-48 hours for response..