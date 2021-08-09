2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $235,000

Come home to 122 Golden Drive, a 2+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Sergeant Bluff. On a well-maintained street, just a few blocks from all of the schools, this property is waiting for you. Arriving, you will find nice curb appeal thanks to the well-shaded front lawn and brick and sided facade. Inside you enter into a nice foyer, with a double, mirrored-door coat closet, access to the garage, main floor laundry (washer and dryer stay), and the basement. On the main you will find an oversized living area that connects to the dining room which is connected to the eat-in kitchen and back yard/porch. The kitchen features newer appliances (fridge 2019) that stay, and has been cleaned inside and out. To the front of the home are 2 nice-sized bedrooms, and the large main bathroom. All of the windows on this floor are new! Downstairs, you will be wowed by the amount of space and storage. When you go down the wide staircase, you enter into the large family room which offers access to the non-conforming bedroom and a bonus storage room. Off of the family room is the large finished bonus room, perfect for crafts, hobbies, storage, or a toy room. The 2nd bathroom is off this bonus space, as is the utility room. Out back you will find a nice sized yard, with mature pine trees, plus a clothes line. This property is being sold as-is. Come home to 122 Golden Drive today. [Listing agent is related to the seller]