Like new in a 55+ community. Wide open floor plan with unique concrete storm shelter on the main floor. It is the main bathroom. The main floor laundry includes the WA and DR and has room for hanging rod and cabinet. There are granite countertops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. A breakfast bar offers good eating space as well as room for a small table. The 18x18 LR has coffered ceilings w\indirect lighting. The Master suite has 2 double closets plus a linen closet, ceiling fan and beautiful 3\4 bath with walk in shower with upgraded tile and glass door. The 2nd bedroom is good sized w\CF and double closet. The 16x10 patio is fenced. The XL attached garage has no steps into the home. A $250 monthly HOA Fee includes all exterior maintenance, snow removal, mowing, sprinklers, Longlines cable TV\phone and internet package. There are 9 years left on a 10 year tax abatement. Buyer must be approved by the HOA to meet the age requirement of 55 or older...
2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $238,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
Before Judge James Daane
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.
A woman charged with driving three people to a Morningside house, where they fired numerous shots into the home and killed a Sioux City teenager, has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the shooting.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided against a 22% pay increase for themselves.
What percentage of cases are the omicron variant? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Which areas are the least vaccinated? Find out with these charts and maps.
DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4 percent, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and …
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
As things played out, Sioux City missed the worst of the area's second major snow event of the season.