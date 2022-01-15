2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $238,000

Like new in a 55+ community. Wide open floor plan with unique concrete storm shelter on the main floor. It is the main bathroom. The main floor laundry includes the WA and DR and has room for hanging rod and cabinet. There are granite countertops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. A breakfast bar offers good eating space as well as room for a small table. The 18x18 LR has coffered ceilings w\indirect lighting. The Master suite has 2 double closets plus a linen closet, ceiling fan and beautiful 3\4 bath with walk in shower with upgraded tile and glass door. The 2nd bedroom is good sized w\CF and double closet. The 16x10 patio is fenced. The XL attached garage has no steps into the home. A $250 monthly HOA Fee includes all exterior maintenance, snow removal, mowing, sprinklers, Longlines cable TV\phone and internet package. There are 9 years left on a 10 year tax abatement. Buyer must be approved by the HOA to meet the age requirement of 55 or older...