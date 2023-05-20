Like-new ranch style condo in this 55+ community, Maupin Pines. This unit has many upgrades that you will love!! First you`ll notice the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, unique ceilings, and open concept flow to the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful stained lower cabinets off set by warm white uppers with the upgraded tile backsplash to really bring the whole kitchen design together!! The owner also had a larger window put into the kitchen to capture some wonderful natural light. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. Down the hallway you`ll find the spacious master bedroom with double closets. Master bath also has upgraded tile walk in shower with glass door. You`ll also find a second bedroom for guests, office, or a den and another full bath for visitors. HOA will take care of your snow removal, mowing, sprinklers, Longlines cable TV/phone/internet, and common space. The master bath is built of thick concrete walls for a storm shelter. Come see this wonderful condo today!! You`ll love it!!!