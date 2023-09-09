Just like new ranch style condo in a 55 plus community Maupin Pines. Open concept . HOA takes care on snow removal, mowing, sprinkler, longlines cable TV\phone\internet and common space. The master bath is built of thick concrete walls for a storm shelter. Open concept , large living room, kitchen has a breakfast bar with stainless appliances, main floor laundry located off of the kitchen. Down the hallway you'll find the spacious master bedroom with DBl closets, master bath with an upgraded tile walk in shower with glass door. You'll also find a second bedroom for guests, office, or a den and a full bath. The back patio is fenced ...
2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $274,950
