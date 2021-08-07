201 Prairie Bluff Drive is an open concept, ranch floor plan home in the Baker Prairie Bluff Condo Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is efficient and spacious with lots of natural lighting and a wonderful relaxing feel. The foyer welcomes you with a nice guest closet and opens to the living room, a dining area with a sliding door to your own private patio, and kitchen all with plank luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen boasts upgraded soft close cabinets, center island and tons of counter~space with quartz tops. The master bedroom has great windows with an en~suite bathroom with a walk in tile shower, double sink vanity with quartz top and a roomy walk in closet. A second bedroom, hall bath and main floor laundry complete the main level. This quality home has gorgeous upgraded finishes on the interior and exterior, a full unfinished basement with an egress window and plumbing in place for future finish and a double car attached garage. The Home Owners Association creates a carefree lifestyle maintaining the grounds, the exterior of the buildings and providing exterior insurance. Tax abatement available. Enjoy a new kind of comfort and convenience with condo living!! Look for completion late fall 2021 but there is still time to pick some interior finishes..
2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $310,000
