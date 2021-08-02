Welcome to the Baker Prairie Bluff Condo Community in Sergeant Bluff Iowa!! This open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home is efficient and roomy with lots of natural lighting and a wonderful relaxing feel. The vaulted ceiling in the great room creates a dramatic living space and is open to the kitchen and dining area with access to your rear patio. The open kitchen has lots of upgraded soft close cabinets, quartz counters and center island with drop lighting. The master bedroom has great windows with an en~suite master bath with a tiled walk in closet, double vanity and walk~in closet. This quality home has main floor laundry, doors to your private patio, full unfinished basement with an egress window and plumbing for an additional bath, double car attached garage, interior and exterior upgraded finishes and all the comforts of home!! Tax abatement available. Enjoy a new kind of comfort and convenience with condo living. Look for completion late fall of 2021 but you still have time to pick some interior finishes...
2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $310,000
