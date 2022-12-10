2 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $390,000

Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This 1,511 square foot Modern Tudor features the charm of European Design and warmth of Modern Farmhouse living. The home features a spacious open concept floor plan with Great Room and fireplace. The spacious dining and kitchen area features a large island and adjacent pantry. Windows surround the central living space providing an abundance of natural lighting. Lofty vaulted ceilings are an option. The Primary bedroom features a spacious en suite full bathroom and large walk~in closet. The guest room includes a large walk~in closet with an adjacent full bathroom. The main floor laundry includes a mud room with drop~zone and locker space, which is conveniently located off the two~stall garage. There is a roomy deck that overlooks the backyard. The exterior features hardboard siding with stone accents. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter~tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10~year tax abatement. The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. Revival Building and Design includes a one~year home builders’ warranty with the property..