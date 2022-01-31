 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $105,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $105,000

Investor special!! New siding, stacked brick front, front concrete slab, windows, shingles, gutters. Inside needs some TLC!! Eat~in kitchen with main~floor laundry. Two bedrooms with a large hallway that could be used for a computer area or storage. Basement unfinished, accessed through backyard hatch door. Fenced backyard with shed, great for a storage area or workshop. All measurements approximate, to be verified by buyer or buyer`s agent. Home to be sold as is, where is..

