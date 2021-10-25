2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $105,000

This move~in~ready home is waiting for its next owners!! With updates galore, this adorable Morningside bungalow has newer windows & cabinets, vinyl siding, fresh paint throughout, and much more. To kick it all off, the home has main floor laundry, a shaded yard, and a huge 1 stall garage that could potentially fit 2 vehicles. Check this great property out before it's gone!! This home just passed city rental inspection and will be sold as~is..