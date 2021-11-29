 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $109,950

Great Morningside location on a flat level lot sits this updated 2~bedroom home. Main level has spacious living room & dining room with newer flooring. Retro kitchen with painted white cabinets with stylish red and metal counter tops. Both bedrooms are located on the second level so they are roomy. Full bath up with oak vanity and white stool & tub\shower. 100 amp electrical panel. Basement is not currently finished but could be a mancave, playroom or family room. Single detached garage.

