2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $110,000

Located in the quiet Riverside area is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. This home features a large family room with large windows bringing in lots of natural light, a spacious eat in kitchen with vinal flooring, laminate countertops and great upper and lower cabinets. Just of the kitchen is the Laundry area where the water heater is located as well. Going back to the living room just off the hallway is the 2 bedrooms. Bother bedrooms have hardwood floors and spacious closets. Down that same hall way is a Full bathroom with a tiled backsplash/walls. in one of the bedroom closets is the access to the crawl space that has professional installed a moisture and vapor barrier ensuring the crawl space stay dry making the space perfect for storage (768 soft) All new windows installed in 2017 by previous owner...