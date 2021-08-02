2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $110,000

2700 Rebecca sits on the corner of W 27th and Rebecca on a spacious corner level lot with a large fenced back yard and great double car garage. This home has permanent siding, replacement vinyl windows, a new furnace in 2020, a new garage door & all new entry doors. The interior is super cute with laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room, new carpet in both spacious bedrooms, updated bath and cozy eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and the appliances included. No musty basement here. Everything is conveniently located on main floor. Seller has just shined this home up with lots of improvements. No steps, nothing to do here except move in and enjoy.