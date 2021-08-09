Looking for a Solid house, here it is!! Great bones with some nice 2021 updates. Updates include: NEW Kitchen Counter top, Sink, and Stainless Steel Hood fan; NEW flooring on the entire main level- LVT flooring in living room, kitchen, bath, and hall, and NEW Carpet in the bedrooms; Lots of fresh paint on main floor, and the entire basement was painted as well, there is Also NEW exterior Paint which gives this home a fresh and updated new look; NEW roof; NEW front gutters; cleaned up and seeded most of the yard and improved grading around the house, some NEW Fencing was added to enclose the back yard. Seller is also having the electrical system looked at prior to closing. This home is a blank slate ready for its new owners to come make memories. BONUS: due to the recent updates, this home is now eligible for up to a 10 year property tax abatement!!! Don't Wait... (all room dimensions are estimates, buyer to confirm)
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $114,000
