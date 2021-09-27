Checkout this cozy 2br/1bath bungalow located in Morningside. This property makes a great starter home which features many updates including a large porch with newer steps, fresh paint, new carpet, and all around great area for some fresh air outdoors. Enjoy the large windows throughout the home which gives plenty natural lighting. Also, the open concept feel of the living room and dining room. Both bedrooms have walk~in closets, ceiling fans, and enough space for queen size mattresses. Kitchen has fresh bright white paint which gives a really clean look upon entrance. Basements offers storage space, and Laundry. (Additional off~street parking space) Don`t let this one slip away!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $114,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SLOAN, Iowa -- A 12-year-old boy died Friday after an accident in Sloan.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman.
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was arrested early Sunday and charged with threatening to kill an Orange City man.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Marcus, Iowa, mother who encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to have a relationship with an older man has been placed on p…
SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.