2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $116,000

2 Bedroom with new roof on garage & house 2021. Full basement with possibility of finishing also has dormer. Wood floors mostly through the whole house. Property is a rental at this time ($725 monthly income) Needs some upkeep to fit the new buyer. Rooms sizes may vary...

