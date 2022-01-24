 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $117,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $117,000

Buying is cheaper than renting!!!! This Morningside home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is an enclosed porch and nice long driveway. Property has a double car detached garage and sits on a HUGE fenced in lot. Perfect yard for entertaining family and friends..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News