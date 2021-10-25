Beautiful home, well maintained and move~in ready. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom with a fenced back yard. Property features a sun room at front of the house, back screened in patio area, and front porch. Large garden perfect for entertaining with a nice fire pit. Plenty of off~street parking with covered parking pad and 1 car garage. Garden shed for additional storage. Many new big ticket items ~ new roof in 2018, new furnace in 2019 and new water heater in the past 3 years. Beautifully finished family room, fully updated bathroom with laundry on the main. Clean basement, good head room, with lots of space for storage. Rooms sizes are approximate..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000
