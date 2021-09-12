 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

Built in 1900 this home has had a transformation. All in 2021, the home has new shingles, windows, siding, flooring, kitchen cabinets, a whole new bathroom, carpet in the bedrooms, a new air conditioner, a new short retaining wall and tons more. this home is move in ready and looking for its new owner. In addition, this home qualifies for tax abatement from the City of Sioux City Iowa so taxes will remain low for years!! Seller is listing agent...

