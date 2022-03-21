2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $124,950

Rose Hill Condo for a carefree lifestyle!! Here is a nice ranch style condo in a convenient Midtown location. Main floor offers a large living room/dining room, primary bedroom with dedicated bath, 2nd spacious bedroom, 2nd bath, and galley style kitchen with space for a small table. There is closet space galore with a hall closet, large double closets in both bedrooms, bonus closet in the primary bedroom, and pantry in the kitchen. The lower level has some partial finish with an area for a great family room and current 1/2 bath. Main floor has fresh paint, new carpet and new windows. This home comes with a 1 car space in the shared garage and 1 off street parking space off Grandview. New kitchen appliances to be installed for buyer before closing. Let the association take care of the yard and snow and start enjoying your new home!! Listing agent is related to seller...