2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

Here we have a great Investment property or very affordable First Home!! House is being Sold As~Is due to the need of a new roof, other than that it is Move In ready!! Great home that is listed as 2 bedrooms (conforming) easily can be 3 0r 4 bedrooms all on the main floor. Wonderful woodwork and built~in's throughout. Nice updates in the kitchen with lots of cupboard space. If you like being outdoors this is a must see with it's 2 separate outdoor sitting areas, large yard with a portion completely fenced in, and lot's of space for gardening. ** Conventional Loan could be discussed with the understanding a new roof is needed**..