2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $125,000

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a newer single, Newer 1 car garage off of the alley plus extra parking beside garage. The kitchen and living room have new paint plus the LR and both Bedrooms have new carpet. Both the Kitchen and Bathroom have been updated, plus an extra shower in basement (not turned on) The owner has just installed an new furnace & central air Nov 2021.

