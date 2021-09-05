2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $129,950

Looking for an Affordable bungalow in a convenient Morningside location? Here's your opportunity. This property sits on a corner lot with curb appeal, off-street parking, and 1 car garage. The wooden deck is great for catching some early morning fresh air. You will notice the open concept feel of this 2 bedroom 1 full bath home upon entering the front door. Also, the large windows throughout the home creates plenty natural lighting. The spacious living & dining area is carpeted with wood flooring underneath. Kitchen could use some TLC, however appliances are included. Laundry area is in the basement with large cabinets for extra storage space. Property is Being 'Sold As-Is'