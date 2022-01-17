 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $132,500

Well maintained, adorable & cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with newly refreshed large 3 season front porch. Fenced yard and convenient location, located along bike lane. Bright eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances stay including washer/dryer!! Full bath completely updated 10 years ago w/ tub and shower surround. New LVT flooring, and many updates with paint and decor. Newer windows and the shingles were replaced 2017. Basement is clean and also has shower. Single car garage has newer door and opener. Extra off street parking in back. Hurry to see this lovely updated home! (buyer/buyer's agent to verify room dimensions)

