2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

Hurry to see this wonderfully Morningside bungalow!! This home has updates all over the entire home. The porch was added into the living space by adding to the living room and the biggest bedroom. Laminate flooring through the living\dining room, the basement is finished with a large living space and 3\5 bath. Outside is vinyl siding, newer shingles (2017), the electrical service was updated in the past 6 years and much more. There is tons of living space in this home, so don`t judge a book by its cover. Stop over and see!!!!