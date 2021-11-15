 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

Nicely updated home on the Northside of Sioux City. Home could be a 3 bedroom but no egress in the basement. Home has been freshly painted and new carpet. Brand new bathroom installed. Perfect for downsizing, first time home buyer, or the investor looking to add or start their portfolio. All appliances are included along with the water softener. Fenced in back yard for Fido to play catch. Quiet street and nice neighborhood. Come check it out!

