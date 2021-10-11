2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

Enjoy the Pride of Ownership with the purchase of this charming 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom Morningside Bungalow. The home features a maintenance free exterior, new roofs on the house, garage and storage shed in 2018. There are several new windows that have recently been installed. The roomy front porch is an ideal place to enjoy your morning coffee. All appliances are included: gas range, refrigerator/freezer, and washer and dryer. The two-stall garage is heated and also has a window air conditioner. The property features plenty of parking for guest. Fenced-in back yard. The Sellers are including a one-year American Home Shield warranty.