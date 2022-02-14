2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $135,000

What a sweet home!! Check out this charming bungalow that is loaded with original character. Hardwood floors, arched doorways, original woodwork, vintage wall sconces and a gorgeous fireplace are just some of the fine details awaiting your arrival. Enjoy the well~arranged kitchen with breakfast bar and ample eating space. New roof after the storm in 2017. This home has super cute curb appeal, a nice backyard and an over~sized two stall garage. Excellent location, close to schools, highways and shopping. This is an estate sale, so selling As~Is..